NEW IOWA JOBS WEBSITE UP & RUNNING

IOWA’S NEW UNEMPLOYMENT SYSTEM IS LIVE ON IOWAWORKS.GOV, CREATING FOR THE FIRST TIME ONE CENTRALIZED LOCATION FOR FILING A CLAIM, PARTICIPATING IN REEMPLOYMENT ACTIVITIES,AND FINDING NEW EMPLOYMENT.

IN ADDITION TO JOB AND RECRUITMENT TOOLS PREVIOUSLY AVAILABLE, CLAIMANTS AND EMPLOYERS CAN NOW USE IOWAWORKS.GOV FOR ALL ACTIONS WITHIN THE UNEMPLOYMENT PROCESS.

THE NEW SYSTEM REPLACES ONE USED FOR OVER HALF A CENTURY THAT REQUIRED MULTIPLE WEBSITES AND ACCOUNTS TO FILE FOR UNEMPLOYMENT.

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT ESTIMATES THAT OVER 3,500 IOWANS HAD SUCCESSFULLY FILED A CLAIM IN THE NEW SYSTEM AS OF NOON ON TUESDAY.

ALL USERS OF IOWAWORKS.GOV NOW WILL BE REQUIRED TO USE MULTI-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION WHEN LOGGING INTO THE WEBSITE, VERIFYING THROUGH A TEXT MESSAGE OR EMAIL.