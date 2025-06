HY-VEE HAS ANNOUNCED THEY ARE MERGING THEIR MAINSTREET PHARMACY LOCATED AT 27TH AND PIERCE STREETS WITH THEIR HAMILTON BOULEVARD PHARMACY IN THE MARKETPLACE STORE AT 2827 HAMILTON ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 16TH.

THE MAINSTREET PHARMACY’S LAST DAY OF BUSINESS WILL BE ON TUESDAY, JULY 15TH.

ALL MAINSTREET CUSTOMER’S PRESCRIPTION INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY TO THE HAMILTON PHARMACY STAFF.

HY-VEE HAS SENT A LETTER TO THEIR MAINSTREET CUSTOMERS INFORMING THEM OF THE UPCOMING CHANGE.