FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY’S TO RESUME AT 7TH & PEARL

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAYS BEGINS THEIR 10TH SEASON IN SIOUX CITY THIS FRIDAY.

RAGEN COTE OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS A WIDE VARIETY OF FOOD TRUCKS WILL BE PARKED AT THEIR

TRADITIONAL LOCATION AT 7TH AND PEARL STREETS EVERY FRIDAY THIS SUMMER IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

ON THE FIRST FRIDAY EACH MONTH, THE TRUCKS WILL BE OPEN LATE MORNING INTO THE EVENING:

FOOD3 OC……STAY GATED. :15

ALL OTHER FRIDAYS THE FOOD TRUCKS WILL OPERATE FROM 11:30AM UNTIL 130PM FOR LUNCH.

THE 13-WEEK FOOD TRUCK SEASON WILL TAKE PLACE THROUGH THE LAST FRIDAY IN AUGUST.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO