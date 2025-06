EDDIE ANDREWS JOINS IOWA GOVERNOR’S RACE

A STATE REPRESENTATIVE FROM CENTRAL IOWA IS RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR:

REPUBLICAN EDDIE ANDREWS OF JOHNSTON SAYS THIS IS GOING TO BE A MANDATE ON MONEY AND HIS GOAL IS TO SHOW THAT A CANDIDATE WHO DOESN’T HAVE MILLIONS OF DOLLARS CAN WIN.

HE SPOKE TO DOZENS OF SUPPORTERS WEDNESDAY AT A KICK-OFF RALLY ON THE IOWA CAPITOL STEPS:

ANDREWS, WHO IS SERVING IN HIS THIRD TERM IN THE IOWA HOUSE, IS A BILINGUAL PASTOR AND ENTREPRENEUR. HIS PRIMARY POLICY GOALS ARE TO IMPROVE EDUCATION, END HUMAN TRAFFICKING, REDUCE PROPERTY TAXES AND PROTECT LANDOWNERS FROM EMINENT DOMAIN.

DURING REMARKS TO SUPPORTERS, ANDREWS NOTED HIS WIFE, BETTY ANDREWS — PRESIDENT OF THE N-DOUBLE-A-C-P’S IOWA-NEBRASKA CHAPTER — WAS NOT THERE.

ANDREWS FACES A POTENTIALLY CROWDED REPUBLIAN PRIMARY IN 2026 THAT INCLUDES REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL AND PASTOR BRAD SHERMAN OF WILLIAMSBURG — A FORMER LEGISLATOR. IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD MAY ALSO DECIDE TO RUN FOR GOVERNOR.

HE SAYS THAT’S HOW HE APPROACHED HIS SUCCESSFUL CAMPAIGNS FOR THE STATE LEGISLATURE.

ANDREWS ASKED HIS SUPPORTERS TO SIGN NOMINATING PETITIONS TO PUT HIS NAME ON THE 2026 REPUBLICAN PRIMARY BALLOT.

RADIO IOWA