DOWNTOWN LIVE CONCERTS BEGIN FRIDAY

THE 21ST YEAR OF DOWNTOWN CONCERTS BEGIN FRIDAY ON THE GREENSPACE IN FRONT OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.

PROMOTER BRENT STOCKTON SAYS THE FIRST “DOWNTOWN LIVE” CONCERT OF THE SUMMER FEATURES MISSISSIPPI HEAT:

STOCKTON SAYS THE BAND FEATURES ONE OF THE TOP HARMONICA PLAYERS IN THE WORLD AND HAS PLAYED IN SIOUXLAND BEFORE:

THIS YEAR THERE WILL BE FOUR DOWNTOWN LIVE CONCERTS, PLAYING THE THE FIRST FRIDAY OF EACH MONTH ON JUNE 6TH JULY 4TH, AUGUST 1ST AND SEPTEMBER 5TH.

STOCKTON SAYS ANOTHER CHANGE IS THAT THE HEADLINER WILL PLAY FIRST, BEGINNING AT 7 P.M., WITH A LOCAL ACT TO CLOSE THE SHOW:

DOWNTOWN LIVE SHOWS WILL ALSO HAVE A BEER GARDEN, FOOD PROVIDERS AND AN ARTS VENDOR AREA.

ADMISSION FOR EACH SHOW IS ONLY FIVE DOLLARS PER PERSON.