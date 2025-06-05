Crittenton Center Receives Grant to Promote Sun Safety for Children

Sioux City, IA — The Crittenton Center is pleased to announce it has received a generous grant from the Iowa Cancer Consortium, in collaboration with the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, to provide sunscreen and sun safety education at its Child Development Centers and Transitional Therapeutic Home.

This funding allows the Crittenton Center to supply sunscreen to children over six months of age and educate families, staff, and the children themselves on the importance of practicing sun safety during the summer months. In 2024 alone, Crittenton Center served around 609 children through child care, preschool, Family Resource Center, and shelter services.

Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S. Many types of skin cancer cannot spread (metastasize) to other organs, but some types of skin cancer are deadly. The deadliest form of skin cancer is called melanoma. Iowa has the 5th highest incidence rate of melanoma in the country, and our rates are growing faster than other states. Melanoma and other forms of skin cancer are primarily caused by ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun and indoor tanning beds. By preventing sunburn and not using indoor tanning beds, we can greatly reduce our chances of developing skin cancer.

“Thanks to this partnership, we can go beyond simply protecting children from the sun—we can empower them and their families with lifelong knowledge about sun safety,” said Kim Scorza, CEO of Crittenton Center. “We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Iowa Cancer Consortium and our partners.”

The initiative includes:

Sunscreen application for all children over 6 months old before outdoor activities.

A Sun Safety Week using the Ray and the Sunbeatables™ curriculum to teach children and parents about the importance of protecting their skin.

Staff training to reinforce safe sun habits.

Social media outreach to raise awareness about sun safety and recognize the critical support from program partners.

The Crittenton Center has been a cornerstone of care and support for Siouxland families for more than 130 years. From its origins as a maternity home to its current role as a multifaceted nonprofit, the Center remains committed to nurturing the well-being of children and families.