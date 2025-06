CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER NEW SPORTS COMPLEX PROPOSAL

ON MONDAY THE CITY COUNCIL WILL CONSIDER A PROPOSAL FROM SIOUXLAND DEVELOPERS, TO BUILD A SPORTS COMPLEX AT 3400 LINE DRIVE NEAR THE LEWIS AND CLARK PARK BASEBALL STADIUM.

THE COUNCIL AGENDA HOMEWORK STATES SIOUXLAND DEVELOPERS, LLC PLANS TO CONSTRUCT A NEW SPORTS COMPLEX FOR SIOUXLAND SPORTS ACADEMY TO OPERATE.

THE FACILITY WILL PROVIDE YEAR-ROUND ATHLETIC OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE REGION, INCLUDING YOUTH SPORTS TRAINING, MULTI-SPORT LEAGUES AND TOURNAMENTS, ATHLETIC SHOWCASE EVENTS, MULTI-COURT FACILITY RENTALS, AND COACHING CLINICS.

CITY STAFF HAVE BEEN WORKING WITH THE DEVELOPER THE PAST SEVERAL MONTHS TO FINALIZE PLANS.

THE DEVELOPER INTENDS TO PURCHASE THE PROPERTY FOR $50,000 AND INVEST $5 MILLION TO CONSTRUCT THE 65,000 SQUARE-FOOT MULTI-SPORT COMPLEX.

IT WILL INCLUDE FIVE BASKETBALL COURTS/NINE VOLLEYBALL COURTS, A BATTING CAGE, STATE-OF-THE-ART WEIGHT ROOM, DANCE ACADEMY, UPSCALE CONCESSIONS AREA, LOCKER ROOMS, OFFICES AND OUTDOOR PATIO SEATING.

THE CITY WILL ALLOW PATRONS TO USE THE EXISTING CITY-OWNED PARKING LOT AND WILL RECEIVE $5,000 PER YEAR FROM THE DEVELOPER FOR USE OF THE LOT.

IF APPROVED, CONSTRUCTION OF THE BUILDING IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN AUGUST AND BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF 2026.

A NEWS CONFERENCE ON THE PROJECT WILL TAKE PLACE AT 10:30 FRIDAY MORNING.