PILLEN SIGNS WOMEN SPORTS ACT INTO NEBRASKA LAW

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS SIGNED THE “STAND WITH WOMEN ACT” INTO LAW IN A CEREMONY WEDNESDAY MORNING IN LINCOLN.

THE BILL, WHICH PASSED ON A FINAL VOTE OF 33-16, REQUIRES THAT STUDENTS IN K-12 AND POSTSECONDARY SCHOOL PARTICIPATE ON SPORTS TEAMS THAT CORRESPOND TO THEIR SEX AS DEFINED IN LAW.

PILLEN HAS BEEN PUSHING FOR THE MEASURE TO KEEP WOMEN’S SPORTS TEAMS IN THE STATE FOR WOMEN ONLY:

STATE SENATOR KATHLEEN KAUTH HAD INTRODUCED THE MEASURE IN THE UNICAMERAL’S 2025 SESSION, AND SAYS SHE WILL PUSH THE ISSUE EVEN FURTHER NEXT YEAR:

SEVERAL FEMALE ATHLETES FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY ATTENED THE BILL SIGNING, INCLUDING FORMER NCAA ALL AMERICAN SWIMMER RILEY GAINES WHO HAS SPOKEN OUT AGAINST FEMALE ATHLETES BEING FORCED TO COMPETE AGAINST AND SHARE LOCKER ROOMS WITH TRANS ATHLETES:

PAYTON MCNABB, A FORMER HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PLAYER FROM NORTH CAROLINA TOLD HER STORY OF BEING STRUCK IN THE HEAD AND NECK BY A SPIKE FROM A MALE ATHLETE WHO IDENTIFIED AS TRANS IN A HIGH SCHOOL MATCH.

THE INJURY LEFT HER PARTIALLY PARALYZED AND WITH MEMORY LOSS:

THE NEW NEBRASKA LAW HAS NO RESTRICTIONS WHEN IT COMES TO CO-ED SPORTS.

GIRLS MAY PLAY ON A MALE-DESIGNATED TEAM, IF NO FEMALE-ONLY ALTERNATIVE EXISTS.

Photos & sound courtesy Nebraska Public Media feed