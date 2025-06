OSHA FINES TYSON AFTER INVESTIGATION OF DAKOTA CITY PLANT FATAL ACCIDENT

TYSON FRESH MEATS HAS BEEN FINED NEARLY 28-THOUSAND-DOLLARS FOR A WORKPLACE ACCIDENT THAT HAPPENED IN JANUARY AT ITS PLANT IN DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA.

THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION STATES THE COMPANY HAS BEEN FINED FOR TWO SERIOUS CITATIONS ISSUED BY OSHA.

A MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEE AT THE TYSON DAKOTA CITY PLANT DIED AFTER BEING INJURED BY A MACHINE THAT HE WAS LYING UNDER AND WORKING ON JANUARY 6TH.

THE OSHA INSPECTION REPORT STATES THE EMPLOYEE WAS FATALLY INJURED WHEN AN ELECTRONIC SENSOR WAS ACTIVATED WHILE THE EMPLOYEE WAS LYING UNDERNEATH THE EQUIPMENT.

THAT STARTED A CRANE TO LOWER ONTO THE EMPLOYEE.

THE REPORT FOUND TYSON HAD NOT ENSURED HAZARDOUS ENERGY CONTROL PROCEDURES FOR THE MACHINE, INCLUDING SPECIFIC STEPS FOR SHUTTING DOWN THE EQUIPMENT, AND THAT THE COMPANY DID NOT CONDUCT PERIODIC REVIEWS WITH WORKERS ABOUT THEIR RESPONSIBILITIES AND PROCEDURES TO SHUT OFF POWER TO THE MACHINE.