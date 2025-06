KORY & THE FIREFLIES TO OPEN FOR ZZ TOP AT BATTERY PARK

THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO HAS ANNOUNCED THAT KORY AND THE FIREFLIES WILL OPEN THE SHOW FOR ZZ TOP AT BATTERY PARK ON SATURDAY, AUGUSTS 2ND.

KORY AND THE FIREFLIES WERE FORMED IN THE SUMMER OF ’94 BY THE BAND’S LEADER, KORY VAN SICKLE, AND THEY HAVE BEEN WRITING, RECORDING AND PERFORMING EVER SINCE.

THE BAND HAS RELEASED FOUR CDS AND SHARED THE STAGE WITH OVER 80 NATIONAL ACTS

THE BAND WAS INDUCTED INTO THE SOUTH DAKOTA ROCK & ROLLERS HALL OF FAME IN 2023, AND WILL ENTER IOWA’S ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME THIS YEAR.

TICKETS TO THE ZZ TOP CONCERT REMAIN ON SALE AT HARDROCK CASINO SIOUX CITY DOT COM OR IN-PERSON AT THE ROCK SHOP.