City/DOT partnership to shape northern Highway 75 design

Sioux Center, IA — When Highway 75 is rebuilt from 12th St. North to 20th St. North, it will mirror the highway design through the rest of Sioux Center, focused on safety and function and reflecting the community’s character.

The Iowa Department of Transportation has scheduled complete pavement removal and replacement with concrete for Highway 75 from 12th St. N (near McDonalds) to Highway 18, near Hull. Unlike the current Highway 75 work in Sioux Center, this is a DOT-led project, and they are allowing the City to partner in a portion of it to include safety and design features within City limits.

The design from 12th St. to 20th St. North includes 2 lanes of travel each way plus center turn lanes, a stoplight at 12th St. N, landscaped medians, streetlights, and a paved pedestrian trail extending north of 12th St. N.

The City Council approved a Predesign Agreement with the DOT on this area Monday.

“I’ve really come to appreciate the partnerships the Sioux Center team has built with the State DOT team. We have a long history in Sioux Center of getting things done with multiple stakeholders through our slogan of “progress through cooperation.” This is yet another example of people working together across different agencies to get the best product for our citizens,” said City Councilmember Eric Moerman. “I’m excited for what the finished product will look like and what it will provide for our local community for decades to come.”

The majority of the project is being paid for by the Iowa DOT. The City’s participating costs will include relocation of utilities, extending sidewalks or trails, and improvements and streetscaping elements for the medians.

The construction timeline has not yet been finalized, but the DOT anticipates the project being completed in 2028 and 2029 construction seasons.