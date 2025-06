ANTHONY GAUL BECOMED SGT. BLUFF’S 1ST PAID FIRE CHIEF

THE LONG TIME VOLUNTEER FIRE CHIEF OF SERGEANT BLUFF HAS BEEN HIRED AS THAT CITY’S FIRST FULL TIME PAID FIRE CHIEF.

THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF SERGEANT BLUFF HIRED ANTHONY GAUL TO MANAGE ITS VOLUNTEER FIRE RESCUE DEPARTMENT.

GAUL HAS SERVED AS CHIEF FOR THE LAST 16 YEARS AND HAS BEEN A MEMBER OF THE DEPARTMENT SINCE 1991.

AS THE COMMUNITY HAS GROWN OVER THE LAST TWO DECADES, THE VOLUNTEER NUMBERS, TRAINING REQUIREMENTS, EQUIPMENT, AND CALL VOLUMES HAVE ALL INCREASED TO A POINT WHERE A FULL-TIME POSITION IS NEEDED.

CHIEF GAUL HOLDS A MASTER’S DEGREE IN EDUCATION ADMINISTRATION, WAS A SIOUX CITY WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL SCIENCE TEACHER FOR TWENTY-THREE YEARS AND IS FINISHING HIS SEVENTH YEAR WITH THE SIOUX CITY CAREER ACADEMY WHERE HE HAS TAUGHT FIRE SCIENCE AND EMS CLASSES,

HE IMPLEMENTED THE SERGEANT BLUFF FIRE RESCUE HIGH SCHOOL PROGRAM WHICH PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS TO SERVE IN THE AREA OF FIRE AND EMS.

GAUL BECOMES THE PAID CHIEF WHEN THE NEW FISCAL YEAR STARTS ON JULY 1ST.

