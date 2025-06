AIR QUALITY ALERT FROM CANADIAN WILDFIRE SMOKE CONTINUES

THE IOWA D-N-R HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR ALL OF IOWA THROUGH 6 AM THURSDAY.

THICK SMOKE FROM CANADIAN WILDFIRES CONTINUES TO AFFECT OUR AREA.

AIR QUALITY LEVELS IN NORTHWEST IOWA HAVE BEEN IN THE UNHEALTHY CATEGORY THIS WEEK.

TODD RUSSELL, ENVIRONMENTAL SPECIALIST WITH THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES, SAYS INTERMITTENT HEAVY SMOKE WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT IOWA INTO THURSDAY:

:11

THE LEVELS ARE CONSIDERED UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS OR EVEN UNHEALTHY FOR HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS.

THOSE GROUPS INCLUDE PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY ILLNESS OR HEART DISEASE, CHILDREN, TEENAGERS, THE ELDERLY, AND OUTDOOR WORKERS.

THE D-N-R RECOMMENDS THAT PEOPLE AVOID LONG OR INTENSE OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS UNTIL THE AIR QUALITY IMPROVES.