AgriVision Day of Play Today in Le Mars

Le Mars, IA — AgriVision Equipment Group is holding a free Day of Play event today, June 5th, 2025 from 4:30 – 7 pm at 20607 Key Ave SW Le Mars, IA 51031.

The public are invited to bring their kids out to enjoy tractor rides, a bounce house, games, ice cream, and fun for the whole family. The Corn Dog Company Food Truck will also have food available for purchase.

AgriVision Equipment Group is a 17 location John Deere Ag, Turf, Commercial Application and Commercial Worksite Products dealership with an area of responsibility that includes Western Iowa, Northwest Missouri and Eastern Nebraska. Dealerships are located in Clarinda, Creston, Hamburg, Lawton, Le Mars, Lenox, Leon, Macedonia, Massena, Missouri Valley, Onawa, Pacific Junction, Paullina, Red Oak, Sioux Center and Winterset, Iowa and Pender, Nebraska.