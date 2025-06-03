Third Annual Siouxland Food Festival This Weekend

Sioux City, IA — On Saturday, June 7, 2025, the Food Bank of Siouxland will hold their third annual Siouxland Food Festival at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront Event Center (385 E. 4th St., South Sioux City, NE 68776) from 11 am to 3 pm. Grab your family and friends and discover your new favorite restaurant, food truck, caterer, bakery, and more.

This year’s vendors include: Big Papa’s Grub on the Run, crumb., El Fredo’s Pizza, Four Brothers Grill & Bar, Hawks Coffee Shop, Kahill’s Chophouse, Karla’s Catering, Malli’s La Casa Del Taco, Mateo Kitchen & Catering, Patti’s Pit Stop, Pub 52.

Tickets range from $10 for general admission to $25 for nine bite tickets and are available for purchase here.

There’s something for everyone to explore or stay in their comfort zone!

One in every 9 individuals and 1 in every 5 children in the Food Bank of Siouxland’s 11-county service area faces food insecurity. The Siouxland Food Festival aims to raise awareness and funds for neighbors in need while bringing the community together around the “picnic” table.