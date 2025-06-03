StoneyBrook Ice Cream Social & Open House

StoneyBrook Suites Assisted Living will host a Free Ice Cream Social and Open House on Thursday, June 19 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm at 301 Dakota Dunes Blvd. Enjoy an sweet treat from The Scoop’s Udder Place and visit with our amazing residents and staff.

Stoneybrook invites visitors to take a tour of the facility and learn more about our services and amenities. “Whether you are considering assisted living for yourself or a loved one, planning for the future, or just curious, we invite you to come in and see why our residents love calling StoneyBrook Suites home!”