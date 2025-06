STAUCH ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR GOVERNOR OF IOWA

JULIE STAUCH OF WEST DES MOINES IS NOW THE SECOND DEMOCRAT WHO HAS LAUNCHED A CAMPAIGN TO RUN FOR GOVERNOR OF IOWA.

STAUCH1 OC…..EVERYTHING I DO.” :07

STAUCH WAS THE IOWA POLITICAL DIRECTOR FOR PETE BUTTIGIEG’S 2020 IOWA CAUCUS CAMPAIGN AND THE CAMPAIGN MANAGER FOR MIKE FRANKEN’S U-S SENATE CAMPAIGN IN 2022.

SHE HAS POSTED A RESUME AND COVER LETTER ONLINE TO MARK THE START OF HER OWN CAMPAIGN.

STAUCH SAYS VOTERS DO NOT TRUST EITHER PARTY RIGHT NOW AND SHE’S PROMISING TO BE A CAREFUL LISTENER.

STAUCH2 OC……MOST IMPORTANT TO THEM.” :18

STAUCH HAS ALSO BEEN AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER AND SAYS SHE PLANS TO HAND OUT WORKSHEETS AND HAVE AUDIENCES BREAK OUT INTO DISCUSSION GROUPS TO REVIEW THE STATE’S TOP ISSUES AT MEETINGS WITH HER.

SHE WILL BE COMPETING AGAINST STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND FOR THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S NOMINATION FOR GOVERNOR.

SAND, WHO LAUNCHED HIS CAMPAIGN THREE WEEKS AGO, RAISED EIGHT MILLION DOLLARS LAST YEAR AND OVER TWO-MILLION DOLLARS FROM DONORS IN ALL 99 COUNTIES DURING THE FIRST DAY HE WAS OFFICIALLY A CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR.

STAUCH TOLD RADIO IOWA. SAND’S WIFE AND HER PARENTS DONATED ABOUT SEVEN MILLION TO HIS CAMPAIGN IN THE PAST YEAR:

STAUCH3 OC……ALL TURNS OUT.” :17

STAUCH SAYS AS GOVERNOR, SHE’D FOCUS ON WOMEN’S REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH.

OVER A DECADE AGO SHE WAS CHIEF PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICER FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF THE HEARTLAND.

STAUCH ALSO SAYS THE STATE SHOULD BAN THE USE OF EMINENT DOMAIN TO SEIZE PRIVATE LAND FOR A PRIVATE COMPANY LIKE SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS.

Radio Iowa