PILLEN ADRESSES UNICAMERAL ON 109TH SESSION WRAP UP

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN DELIVERED REMARKS TO THE 109TH NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE’S REGULAR SESSION MONDAY BEFORE THEY ADJOURNED SINE DIE.

HE TALKED ABOUT WHAT THE LEGISLATURE ACCOMPLISHED AND EFFORTS TO PROTECT CHILDREN IN THE STATE FROM THE HARMS OF SOCIAL MEDIA AND BIG TECH’S GRIP ON THE KIDS.

PILLEN SAIS THEY ARE MAKING THE CLASSROOM EXPERIENCE FOR CHILDREN BETTER BY BANNING CELL PHONES BELL-TO-BELL, AND, IMPROVING THE LIVES OF TEACHERS BY GIVING THEM A RAISE.

HE ALSO STATED THEY ARE TAKING A STAND TO ENSURE A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD AND A FAIR SHOT FOR ALL OF NEBRASKA’S YOUNG FEMALE ATHLETES.

FOLLOWING THE GOVERNOR’S ADDRESS, THE STATE SENATE FINALIZED THEIR BUSINESS AND MADE CLOSING SPEECHES.

SENATOR BEN HANSEN OF BLAIR MOVED TO ADJOURN:

THE UNICAMERAL HAS ONE MORE DAY TO MEET ON JUNE 9TH TO CONSIDER VETOES.

Photo from Gov. Pillen’s office