NEW RUNWAY FOR 185th AIR GUARD CONTINUES TO BE LOCAL CHAMBER PRIORITY

UPGRADING THE RUNWAY FOR THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD REFUELING WING BASED IN SIOUX CITY CONTINUES TO BE A PRIORITY FOR LOCAL LEADERS.

CHRIS MCGOWAN, PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, CONTINUES TO MEET WITH MEMBERS OF OUR TRI-STATE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION ON THE IMPORTANCE OF THE PROJECT BOTH LOCALLY AND FOR OUR MILITARY:

MCGOWAN SAYS THE 185TH FUNDING REQUEST IS CONSISTENT WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP’S AMERICA FIRST AGENDA, THAT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA REQUESTED AN EARMARK BEFORE THE HOUSE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE:

UNITED STATES SENATOR PETE RICKETTS OF NEBRASKA VISITED THE 185TH LAST WEEK.

THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER AND DAKOTA VALLEY BUSINESS COUNCIL HAD LUNCH WITH SENATE MAJORITY LEADER JOHN THUNE IN DAKOTA DUNES LAST THURSDAY AND SPECIFICALLY DISCUSSED THIS FUNDING REQUEST FOR THE RUNWAY AS WELL.