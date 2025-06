NEW LOCAL TEXT SCAM TARGETS VEHICLE REGISTRATIONS

THE WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER’S OFFICE HAS RECEIVED OVER 40 PHONE CALLS FROM CONCERNED RESIDENTS REGARDING TEXT MESSAGES STATING THAT THEY HAVE A TRAFFIC VIOLATION THAT MUST BE RESOLVED OR THEIR VEHICLE REGISTRATION WILL BE CANCELLED.

COUNTY TREASURER TINA BERTRAND SAYS IT’S THE LATEST VERSION OF A PHONE SCAM TRYING TO VICTIMIZE PEOPLE:.

TINA3 OC……FOR THOSE AGENCIES. :22

BERTRAND SAYS NOTIFICATIONS CANCELLING OR SUSPENDING VEHICLE REGISTRATION ARE NOT ISSUED VIA EMAIL OR TEXT.

THOSE NOTICES ARE ALWAYS SENT VIA U.S. MAIL:

TINA4 OC…….STILL ACTIVE. :12

BERTRAND SAYS THERE’S A WAY TO CHECK IF AN EMAIL OR TEXT CLAIMING TO BE FROM A GOVERNMENT AGENCY OR LAW ENFORCEMENT IS LEGITIMATE:

TINA5 OC……MORE FORMAL. :12

RECIPIENTS OF THESE CURRENT SCAM TEXT MESSAGES SHOULD IGNORE THEM AND REPORT THEM TO AUTHORITIES.

(BELOW IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE SCAM TEXT)