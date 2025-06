NEBRASKA TROOPERS ISSUE HUNDREDS OF CITATIONS IN MAKE IT CLICK EFFORT

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL REMOVED 80 IMPAIRED DRIVERS FROM THE ROAD DURING THE RECENT MAKE IT CLICK CAMPAIGN.

DURING THE CAMPAIGN, WHICH RAN FROM MAY 12TH THROUGH JUNE 1ST, TROOPERS ARRESTED 80 DRIVERS FOR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE.

TROOPERS ALSO ISSUED 122 CITATIONS FOR SEAT BELT AND CHILD SAFETY SEAT VIOLATIONS.

IN TOTAL, TROOPERS ISSUED 1812 CITATIONS FOR SPEEDING, INCLUDING 59 CITATIONS FOR SPEEDING AT OVER 100 MILES PER HOUR.

THERE WERE 58 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER CITATIONS, 35 FOR MINOR IN POSSESSION, AND 132 FOR DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION.

TROOPERS ALSO PERFORMED 665 MOTORIST ASSISTS DURING THE CAMPAIGN.