MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT 26 ARRIVES IN D.C.

85 MILITARY VETERANS AND THEIR GUARDIANS LEFT SIOUX CITY EARLY TUESDAY MORNING, HEADED FOR WASHINGTON D.C. ON THE 26TH MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT.

THE VETERANS ARRIVED IN D.C. DURING THE 9 O’CLOCK HOUR EASTERN TIME AND WILL VISIT MILITARY MEMORIALS THROUGHOUT THE DAY.

BEFORE LEAVING SIOUX CITY EARLY TUESDAY, THE VETERANS WERE HONORED AT A BANQUET AT THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY MARRIOTT RIVERFRONT.

THE HONOR FLIGHT VETERANS WILL BE WELCOMED HOME TONIGHT AT HAWTHORNE GLOBAL AVIATION AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

THE DOORS OPEN AT 7:30 P.M. WITH THE FLIGHT RETURNING AROUND 9 P.M.

Photos courtesy Midwest Honor Flight