HONOR FLIGHT VETERANS RECEIVE ROUSING WELCOME HOME

IT WAS A RED CARPET WELCOME HOME FOR 85 SIOUXLAND MILITARY VETERANS WHO SPENT TUESDAY IN WASHINGTON D.C. ON THE 26TH MIDWEST HONOR FLIGHT.

THE VETERANS AND ACCOMPANYING HONOR FLIGHT GUARDIANS ARRIVED HOME TO A LARGE CHEERING CROWD AROUND 9 P.M..TUESDAY NIGHT AFTER SPENDING THE DAY VISITING THE MILITARY MEMORIALS IN OUR NATION’S CAPITOL.

THEY FIRST VISITED THE AIR FORCE AND THEN U.S. MARINE CORPS MEMORIALS, AND THEN WENT TO ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY AND THE TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN SOLDIER.

AFTER THAT, THE HONOR FLIGHT GROUP ATTENDED THE NATIONAL WORLD WAR TWO MEMORIAL AND THEN THE VIETNAM WAR MEMORIAL WALL.

THEY THEN WENT TO THE LINCOLN MEMORIAL FOLLOWED BY A STOP AT THE KOREAN WAR MEMORIAL.

THE HONOR FLIGHT VETERANS THEN FLEW HOME TO A ROUSING WELCOME,HOME AT HAWTHORNE GLOBAL AVIATION AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

IT WAS THE FIRST WELCOME HOME CELEBRATION FOR SOME VETERANS WHO SERVED IN THE VIETNAM WAR,BUT NEVER RECEIVED A THANK YOU FOR THEIR SERVICE TO THEIR COUNTRY IN THE 1960’S AND EARLY 70’S.

Photos by Midwest Honor Flight