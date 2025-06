SUMMER READING PROGRAMS BEGIN AT SC PUBLIC LIBRARIES

AS SCHOOLS BEGIN TO DISMISS FOR THE SUMMER, THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY IS LAUNCHING ITS SUMMER READING PROGRAMS AND ACTIVITIES.

LIBRARY YOUTH SERVICES COORDINATOR CAROL HARDER SAYS THERE ARE A LOT OF ACTIVITIES PLANNED:

READING7 OC……..SCAVENGER HUNTS. :20

THE PROGRAM RUNS FROM JUNE 1ST THROUGH JULY 31ST AND ACTIVITIES ARE FREE FOR YOUNG READERS TO COME IN AND BEGIN TAKING PART:

READING8 OC…… OTHER PRIZES. :24

NEXT MONDAY, JUNE 9TH, FROM 2-4 PM THE AALFS DOWNTOWN LIBRARY WILL HOLD A SUMMER READING CELEBRATION.

ATTENDEES CAN CREATE A GAME-THEMED TERRARIUM, CREATE A CHARACTER TO ADD TO THE MURAL WINDOW, AND SHOW OFF THEIR MOVES AND VOICES AT THE FAMILY KARAOKE DANCE PARTY.

THEY CAN ALSO PARTICIPATE IN A SCAVENGER HUNT.