SIOUX CITY MARDI GRAS PARADE SET FOR JULY 3RD

SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE A MARDI GRAS PARADE AGAIN NEXT MONTH, LEADING UP TO THE SATURDAY IN THE PARK CONCERT THAT WEEKEND.

MARDI GRAS RETURNS FOR THE 31ST ANNIVERSARY SUMMERTIME TRADITION TO DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ON THURSDAY, JULY 3RD AT 6 P.M. WITH THE PARADE PRESENTED BY STATE STEEL.

THE MARDI GRAS PARADE THIS YEAR HAS A NEW ROUTE, TAKING PLACE ALONG THE RIVERFRONT.

THE PARADE WILL START AT THE WESLEY PARKWAY BRIDGE, HEAD EAST ON LARSEN PARK ROAD, TRAVELING ON THE NORTH HALF OF THE ANDERSON DANCE PAVILION, AND ENDING AT THE CHRIS LARSEN YOGA LAWN.

OF COURSE TENS OF THOUSANDS OF BEADS WILL BE THROWN INTO THE CROWDS THAT LINE THE ROUTE.

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR ANYONE WHO’D LIKE TO SIGN UP THEIR GROUP OR ORGANIZATION FOR THE PARADE.

THOSE INTERESTED CAN DOWNLOAD A REGISTRATION FORM AT TYSONCENTER.COM OR CONTACT THE PRIMEBANK BOX OFFICE AT THE EVENTS CENTER AT 712-279-4850.

