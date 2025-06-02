Sioux Center Summer Celebration this Weekend

Sioux Center, IA — Sioux Center’s annual Summer Celebration will be held this weekend, June 5-7, 2025. Community members are invited to family-friendly events including the free Community Cook-Out, Pickleball Tournament, Kid’s Karnival, 36th Annual Show and Shine Car Show, BBQ Challenge, Parade, and a free street dance featuring local favorite The Ruralists and IV Play.

Food vendors at this year’s Summer Celebration include non-profits like Amistad Christiana, Bethel CRC, Christ the King, and Sioux County Young Life Ministry, as well as a variety of food trucks including Nova Patisserie and Backyard BBQ.

There will also be a merchant market on 1st Ave NE from 9-2 on Saturday, June 7.