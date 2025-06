SEVERE STORMS RUMBLE THROUGH THE SIOUXLAND AREA

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WITH HAIL AND STRAIGHT LINE WINDS RUMBLED THROUGH THE TRI-STATE AREA LATE MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING, CAUSING DAMAGE IN MANY COMMUNITIES.

BY 10 P.M., THE STRONGEST STORMS HAD MISSED SIOUX CITY, BUT FURTHER NORTH THE CITY OF VERMILLION HAD NUMEROUS BUILDINGS DAMAGED BY STRAIGHT LINE WINDS AND MANY TREES TOPPLED.

AROUND 400 PEOPLE IN THE NORTH SIOUX CITY AREA AND UNION COUNTY LOST POWER TO THEIR HOMES.

SEVERAL STORMS RUMBLED THROUGH SIOUX COUNTY.

AROUND 10 P.M. THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF ASKED RESIDENTS TO AVOID THE RAILROAD CROSSING ON HIGHWAY 10 JUST WEST OF HIGHWAY 75 DUE TO THE CROSS ARMS MALFUNCTIONING.

EARLIER, HIGHWAY 75 NEAR 300TH STREET, 2 MILES NORTH OF PERKINS CORNER,WAS FLOODED BY HEAVY RAIN AND THE NORTHBOUND LANES NEAR MILE MARKER 26 ON HIGHWAY 60, 1 1/2 MILES NORTH OF HOSPERS WERE BLOCKED BY AN ACCIDENT.

.LOG AVENUE, NORTH OF 380TH ST, A HALF MILE NORTH OF HOSPERS, HAD DOWNED POWER LINES ACROSS THE HIGHWAY.

IN DIXON COUNTY NEBRASKA, 589 AVENUE AND HIGHWAY 9 WERE TEMPORARILY CLOSED BECAUSE OF DEBRIS BLOCKING THE ROADS..

Photo courtesy Dixon County Sheriff