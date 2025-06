SCHOLTEN TO SEEK U.S. SENATE SEAT (UPDATE)

DISTRICT ONE STATE REPRESENTATIVE JD SCHOLTEN OF SIOUX CITY HAS ANNOUNCED HE IS RUNNING FOR THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR U.S. SENATE TO SEEK REPUBLICAN JONI ERNST’S SEAT.

SCHOLTEN SAYS HE DECIDED TO RUN ON FRIDAY WHILE HE WAS ON HIS WAY TO A FUNERAL IN SIOUX CITY AFTER HEARING ABOUT ERNST’S TOWN HALL COMMENTS IN PARKERSBURG REGARDING MEDICAID FUNDING:

HE SAYS SEEING FORMER U.S. SENATOR TOM HARKIN AT THE FUNERAL HELPED HIS DECISION:

THE 45-YEAR-OLD ALSO PITCHES FOR THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS BASEBALL TEAM, AND WAS JUST ACTIVATED BY THE X’S ON SUNDAY AFTER BEING ON THE INJURED LIST.

SCHOLTEN SAYS HE WILL STILL PITCH FOR THE TEAM THIS SUMMER, AND THEY ARE BACKING HIM IN HIS DECISION TO RUN FOR THE U.S. SENATE:

SCHOLTEN WILL GO UP AGAINST NATHAN SAGE IN A DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY TO SECURE THE NOMINATION FOR THE U.S. SENATE SEAT.

SCHOLTEN SAYS HE WILL CAMPAIGN IN EVERY COUNTY IN IOWA AFTER THE BASEBALL SEASON ENDS.