SCHOLTEN ACTIVATED BY EXPLORERS

The Sioux City Explorers have activated pitcher J.D. Scholten off the injured list.

Scholten will replace right-handed pitcher Joey Murray, who has announced his retirement from the game, on the active roster.

In 2024, his first season back with the Explorers, Scholten made 11 starts during the season, finishing 6-2 with a 5.40 ERA across 60 innings where he struck out 29 and walked 28.

He would go on to tie for the team lead in wins with six.

He began his pro career in 2003 and would spend parts of three seasons with the Explorers in 2004 and 2006 – 2007.

Scholten 45, is a native of Sioux City and is a member of the Iowa House of Representatives, representing District 1 as a Democrat in the state legislature in Des Moines.

The X’s released Joey Murray as a corresponding move

Scholten made his return to professional baseball last summer playing in the Dutch League.

photo by Tim Tushla