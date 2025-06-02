Public Meeting to Discuss Results of Corrective Measures

Sioux City, IA — the Neal South Energy Center MidAmerican Energy Company will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at the Sioux City Aalfs Downtown Library at 6 pm. The meeting will discuss the results of corrective measures completed for the Neal South Energy Center Coal Combustion Residue (CCR) Monofill near Salix, IA.

Excess selenium had been discovered in ground water in a monitoring well in October of 2024. Although the Neal South Monofill has not been in use since 2018, multiple substances have leaked from the site over time, likely due to the fact that when originally constructed in 1974, there was no engineered bottom liner. In 2019, corrective measures were taken due to increased arsenic levels.

Neal South Energy Center took corrective measures to deal with the excess selenium that were made in accordance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Coal Combustion Residuals rule.