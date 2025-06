NEB TROOPERS MAKE BIG DRUG BUST ON I-80

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED AN ARIZONA MAN AFTER LOCATING OVER 20 POUNDS OF SUSPECTED FENTANYL PILLS AND METHAMPHETAMINE DURING A TRAFFIC STOP ON I-80.

THE ARREST OCCURRED FRIDAY AFTERNOON WHEN A TROOPER SAW A NISSAN ALTIMA SPEEDING WHILE TRAVELING EASTBOUND ON INTERSTATE 80 NEAR YORK.

DURING THE TRAFFIC STOP, A PATROL K-9 DETECTED THE ODOR OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN THE VEHICLE.

TROOPERS SEARCHED THE VEHICLE AND FOUND NUMEROUS PACKAGES OF SUSPECTED FENTANYL PILLS AND METHAMPHETAMINE.

THE TOTAL WEIGHT OF THE PILLS WAS APPROXIMATELY 19 POUNDS ALONG WITH 5 POUNDS OF SUSPECTED METH.

THE DRIVER, 36-YEAR-OLD THOMAS HENRY OF WILLIAMS, ARIZONA, WAS ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER.

HE WAS LODGED IN THE YORK COUNTY JAIL.