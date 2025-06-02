M.P. WOODWARD – TOM CLANCY LINE OF DEMARCATION: A Jack Ryan Jr. Novel

Author: M.P. Woodward

Book: TOM CLANCY LINE OF DEMARCATION: A Jack Ryan Jr. Novel

Publishing: G.P. Putnam’s Sons (May 20, 2025)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

The discovery of an oil field off the coast of Guyana plunges Jack Ryan, Jr into a cauldron of lies in the latest entry in this

New York Times

bestselling series.

It starts with the destruction of a US Coast Guard cutter and the loss of her entire crew. But the USCG Claiborne was on an innocuous mission to open a sea lane between an oil field off the coast of South America and the refineries of southern Louisiana. The destruction of the ship, tragic as it is, won’t stop that mission from continuing.

So who would sacrifice twenty-two men and women just to slow down the plan? That’s the question plaguing Jack Ryan Jr. He’s in Guyana to work a deal to get his company, Hendley Associates, in on the ground floor of this new discovery, but Russia’s Wagner Group and a pack of Venezuelan narco-terrorists have other ideas—and will risk war with the United States to see them through. It’s up to Jack to identify the killers before they draw a bead on him, but how can he do that when the line of demarcation between friend and foe is constantly shifting?