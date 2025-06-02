Community Can Jam Accepting Canned Food Donations

Sioux City, IA — The Sioux City Police Department and Sioux City Fire Rescue are once again hosting their “Community Can Jam” fundraiser to collect canned foods for the Siouxland Soup Kitchen. They also accept donations via Venmo. The two departments compete to collect the most donations; last year, Sioux City Fire Rescue took home the ‘Heroes Against Hunger’ trophy.

“We always have friendly competitions,” said Sioux City Police Sgt. Tom Gill. “And usually when it’s like an athletic competition, it’s always the police department that wins. And this is more of a competition of cans of food, and we’ll probably win this one too.”

The Can Jam will run through the entire month of June.

Community members can drop off any non-expired canned items at any Sioux City Fire Station or the Police and Fire Headquarters at 601 Douglas Street.