UnityPoint To Acquire MercyOne

UnityPoint Health and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center have signed a letter of intent for UnityPoint Health to acquire MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and its facilities, including the hospital, physician practices, and home care services. Hospital Officials have released a joint statement on the pending acquisition.

Scott Kizer, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health says that “as an integrated, not-for-profit health system, UnityPoint Health is deeply invested in preserving access to care throughout all out communities. recruiting, retaining and developing the best possible workforce; and providing an exceptional experience to all our patients.”

Kizer says they believe that local, community-led, not-for-profit healthcare is the best for the Sioux City Community, and that this acquisition will help support that mission.

Bob Ritz, CEO of MercyOne, stated they strongly believe the best way to maintain access to care in Sioux City, to become sustainable long-term and to ensure a smooth transition for patients and employees, is for UnityPoint Health to acquire MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

The acquisition is expected to be completed this summer, pending closing conditions.