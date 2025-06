NATHAN SAGE, THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATE IN IOWA FOR THE SEAT CURRENTLY HELD BY REPUBLICAN JONI ERNST, WILL HOLD A MEET & GREET SUNDAY AFTERNOON IN SIOUX CITY.

THE EVENT WILL BE HELD AT JACKSON STREET BREWING AT 2PM,

HE WILL SPEAK TO VOTERS ABOUT HIS VISION AND WHY HE’S TAKING ON SENATOR ERNST.

FOLLOWING THAT, SAGE WILL APPEAR SUNDAY AT PUFF’S IN STORM LAKE AT 4:30PM, AND RIVER HOPS BREWING IN FORT DODGE AT 7PM.