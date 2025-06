FBI DONATES BODY ARMOR TO AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT

THE FBI DONATED 12 BODY ARMOR KITS TO THE STORM LAKE POLICE DEPARTMENT ON THURSDAY.

THE DONATION IS PART OF THE BUREAU’S LEGACY BODY ARMOR PROGRAM WHICH ALLOWS THE FBI TO DONATE

EXPIRED, BUT STILL SERVICEABLE BODY ARMOR TO LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT PARTNERS.

THE KITS INCLUDE A KEVLAR VEST, A CARRIER, AND TWO LEVEL IV RIFLE RATED PLATES.

THE PLATES ARE RATED TO .30-06 CALIBER, AND THE RATING IS VERIFIED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

FOR SURPLUS PROTECTIVE ARMOR TO BE DONATED IT MUST BE IN SERVICEABLE CONDITION AND MEET OR EXCEED THE BALLISTIC RESISTANT REQUIREMENTS OF THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF JUSTICE.

THE FBI’S DEFENSIVE SYSTEMS UNIT SO FAR THIS YEAR HAS DONATED 140 KITS TO 15 LAW ENFORCEMENT PARTNER AGENCIES IN THE SIOUX CITY AGENCY’S AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY.