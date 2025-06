CITY POLICE & FIRE COMPETE TO COLLECT FOOD FOR LOCAL SOUP KITCHEN

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE WILL BE COMPETING IN JUNE TO SEE WHICH DEPARTMENT CAN COLLECT THE MOST CANNED GOODS TO BENEFIT THE SIOUXLAND SOUP KITCHEN.

LT. JOHN NELSEN OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS IT’S THE SECOND YEAR FOR THE CONTEST BETWEEN THE TWO DEPARTMENTS:

THERE’S A FRIENDLY COMPETITION BETWEEN THE DEPARTMENTS ALONG WITH A TRAVELING TROPHY.

NELSEN MAKES IT CLEAR THAT THE FIRE DEPARTMENT WANTS TO WIN FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW:

POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS THEY ARE FINDING OTHER WAYS TO TRY AND EVEN THE ODDS WITH FIRE RESCUE:

OFFICER DONNETTE SASSMAN WILL ACCEPT DONATIONS WHILE SHE IS ON PATROL IN A SPECIAL POLICE CAR:

THE QR CODE WILL BE ON THE CITY WEBSITE, AND YOU MAY CHOOSE BETWEEN THE POLICE AND FIRE DEPARTMENTS WHO YOU WISH TO CREDIT WITH YOUR DONATION.

YOU MAY ALSO DONATE THROUGH SIOUXLAND SOUP KITCHEN DOT COM.