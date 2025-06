THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE LODGE 75 WILL BE HOSTING THIS YEAR’S STATE FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE CONFERENCE AT THE MARRIOTT ON JUNE 5TH AND 6TH.

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM. PILLEN WILL ADDRESS THE GROUP.

THE OPENING CEREMONY IS SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 5TH AT 9:00 A.M.