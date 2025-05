SIOUX CITY FATAL STABBING RULED JUSTIFIED

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY HAVE COMPLETED THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE FATAL STABBING THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 22ND AT A SOUTH MAPLE STREET RESIDENCE.

AFTER A REVIEW OF THE EVIDENCE AND CIRCUMSTANCES, THE COUNTY ATTORNEY HAS DETERMINED THAT THE ACTIONS OF THE INVOLVED JUVENILE WERE JUSTIFIED, AND NO CRIMINAL CHARGES WILL BE FILED.

AT APPROXIMATELY 7:45 P.M. ON MARCH 22ND, POLICE AND EMERGENCY PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO A 9-1-1 CALL REPORTING A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE AND STABBING AT THE RESIDENCE.

OFFICERS FOUND 53-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY CHARK WITH A SINGLE STAB WOUND TO HIS BACK.

CHARK WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCYONE MEDICAL CENTER, WHERE HE SUCCUMBED TO HIS INJURIES.

THE INVESTIGATION REVEALED THAT THE INCIDENT STEMMED FROM A DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SITUATION INVOLVING CHARK AND HIS LIVE-IN GIRLFRIEND, WHO WERE IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION.

DURING THE INCIDENT, CHARK HAD HIS HANDS AROUND THE FEMALE VICTIM’S NECK, RESTRICTING HER ABILITY TO BREATHE, WHILE SHE CRIED OUT FOR HELP.

A 14-YEAR-OLD JUVENILE IN THE HOME, WITNESSED THE ASSAULT, AND IN RESPONSE TO HER PLEAS FOR HELP, RETRIEVED A KITCHEN KNIFE AND STABBED CHARK ONCE IN THE BACK.

THE JUVENILE THEN CALLED 9-1-1, REMAINED AT THE SCENE AND COOPERATED FULLY WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE CONCLUDED THAT THE 14-YEAR-OLD’S USE OF FORCE WAS LEGALLY JUSTIFIED.

IOWA LAW PERMITS THE USE OF REASONABLE FORCE TO PROTECT ONESELF OR OTHERS FROM IMMINENT HARM.

FILE PHOTO