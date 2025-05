FEENSTRA TALKS POLITICS…BUT NOT ABOUT RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR AT ANNUAL FAMILY PICNIC

4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA HELD HIS 4TH ANNUAL FAMILY PICNIC IN SIOUX CENTER FRIDAY.

FEENSTRA STARTED BY THANKING HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS FOR ATTENDING, ALONG WITH SEVERAL IOWA REPUBLICAN OFFICIALS.

HE THEN TALKED ABOUT A REVIVAL OF CONSERVATIVE VALUES IN AMERICA UNDER THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

RFPICNIC1 OC……AGE FOR AMERICA. :20

FEENSTRA TALKED ABOUT FAMILY VALUES, THE IMPORTANCE OF RELIGION IN OUR LIVES AND THE “BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL RECENTLY PASSED BY THE U.S. HOUSE.

HE THEN SPOKE ABOUT HOW THAT BUDGET BILL WILL BENEFIT IOWA FARMERS AND BUSINESSES, AND HOW IOWA WILL LEAD THE WAY:

RFPICNIC2 OC…IT GETS PASSED. :19

FEENSTRA STOPPED THERE THOUGH, AND DID NOT SAY THAT HE WAS OFFICIALLY RUNNING FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR GOVERNOR TO SUCCEED KIM REYNOLDS, WHO IS RETIRING AT THE END OF HER CURRENT TERM.

CAMPAIGN ADS FOR THAT ARE AIRING AND BEING MAILED TO IOWANS.

HE HAS ALSO FILED A STATEMENT OF ORGANIZATION WITH THE IOWA CAMPAIGN AND ETHICS BOARD AND FEENSTRA

ANNOUNCED THURSDAY EVENING THAT OVER 3.2 MILLION DOLLARS HAS BEEN RAISED IN HIS EXPLORATORY BID FOR IOWA GOVERNOR.

FEENSTRA HAS REPRESENTED IOWA’S 4TH DISTRICT IN THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SINCE 2021.