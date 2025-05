EAST HIGH STUDENTS DONATE SENSORY BAGS TO 1ST RESPONDERS

EAST HIGH SCHOOL’S NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY STUDENTS FROM THE CLASS OF 2025 HAVE CREATED AND DONATED SENSORY BAGS FOR LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS.

THE GROUP REACHED OUT TO ANGELA DRENT OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH FOR POTENTIAL PROJECT IDEAS.

DRENT SAYS THE STUDENTS CHOSE TO ASSEMBLE SENSORY BAGS TO SUPPORT INDIVIDUALS WITH SENSORY AND COMMUNICATION DISORDERS DURING EMERGENCY SITUATIONS:

STUDENT DELILIAH THOMPSON, REPRESENTING EAST HIGH’S HONOR SOCIETY, PRESENTED 41 BAGS TO CITY FIRST RESPONDERS:

EACH BAG CONTAINS ITEMS SUCH AS NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES, SUNGLASSES, FIDGET TOYS, COMMUNICATION CARDS, AND DRY-ERASE BOARDS.

CHIEF RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE ACCEPTED A GROUP OF BAGS TO BE USED BY HIS DEPARTMENT:

THE HONOR SOCIETY ALSO PRESENTED SENSORY BAGS TO THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AND UNITY POINT HEALTH ST. LUKE’S AND MERCY ONE HOSPITALS.