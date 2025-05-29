Start Times Announced for 5 Hawkeye Football Games

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Start times and television information for five University of Iowa 2025 football home games, including the first four contests, were announced Thursday by the Big Ten Conference in conjunction with BTN, ESPN, CBS, NBC and FOX television networks.

The Hawkeyes open the season with three straight nonconference games. The Aug. 30 season-opener against UAlbany in Kinnick Stadium is slated for an unconventional 5 p.m. (CT) kickoff on FS1.

The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game at Iowa State will start at 11 a.m. on Sept. 6 and be televised on FOX, while Iowa’s nonconference finale versus UMass will be under the lights beginning at 6:30 p.m. and airing on BTN.

The Hawkeyes’ conference opener at Rutgers has been moved to Friday, Sept. 19. Kickoff for that contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be televised on FOX.

Iowa’s Homecoming game against Indiana on Sept. 27 will kickoff either late-morning (11 a.m.) or mid-afternoon (2:30/3 p.m.). The Hawkeyes will be Homecoming visitors for games at Wisconsin (Oct. 12) and USC (Nov. 15). No game time has been established for the date in Madison, while the contest in Los Angeles will start at either 2 or 2:30 p.m.

Iowa’s regular season finale, Friday, Nov. 29, at Nebraska will have an early start time of 11 a.m. in Lincoln with CBS carrying the contest.

Kickoff times for all other games will be selected during the in-season 12-/6-day selection process, per the media rights agreements between the Big Ten Conference and its television partners.

Fans can request football season tickets by visiting hawkeyesports.com/ footballtickets. Season ticket holders can currently confirm their 2025 order. Mini plan ticket packages will be on sale June 2 for donors and June 5 for general public. Sales for group tickets and Hawkeye Village ticket & tailgate packages begin July 7, while single game tickets go on sale for donors on July 14 and to the general public on July 17. Fight for Iowa mobile passes are already sold out.

University of Iowa faculty/staff should contact the University of Iowa Athletics Ticket Office for season tickets. Season tickets for incoming UI students will be available June 10. The UI Athletics Ticket Office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office telephone number is 1-800-IA-HAWKS.

For gameday parking information, visit hawkeyesports.com/ footballparking.