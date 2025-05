THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF A FORMER SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN THE 1983 SHOOTING DEATH OF A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS BEEN CONTINUED.

62-YEAR-OLD THOMAS POPP IS CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF 18-YEAR-OLD TERRI MCCAULEY.

BOTH THE STATE AND THE DEFENSE JOINTLY MOVED TO CONTINUE THE TRIAL DATE FROM JUNE 3RD.

THE NEW TRIAL DATE IS NOW JULY 1ST AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

A PRETRIAL CONFERENCE IS SET FOR 1:30 P.M. ON JUNE 25TH.

POPP REMAINS HELD ON THREE MILLION DOLLARS BOND.