PILLEN TO SEEK 2ND TERM AS NEBRASKA GOVERNOR

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS LAUNCHED HIS RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN.

THE CAMPAIGN RELEASED A VIDEO WITH A MUSIC BED UNDERNEATH IT ANNOUNCING THE GOVERNOR’S DECISION TO SEEK RE-ELECTION:

PILLEN14 OC…JUST THAT. ;08

PILLEN WENT ON TO TALK ABOUT HOW THE NEBRASKA ECONOMY HAS IMPROVED IN HIS FIRST TERM:

PILLEN15 OC……NOT DONE YET. :15

PILLEN ALSO STATED NEBRASKA’S SUCCESS IN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE WOKE AGENDA:

PILLEN16 OC……HOW FAR YOU GO. :17

PILLEN ALSO PROMISES TO CONTINUE FIGHTING ALONGSIDE PRESIDENT TRUMP IF HE IS RE-ELECTED..