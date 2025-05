MULTIPLE ASSAULTS AND INJURIES AT SIOUX FALLS PRISON

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY SAYS THE SOUTH DAKOTA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IS INVESTIGATING REPORTS OF MULTIPLE ASSAULTS INVOLVING INMATES TUESDAY AT THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PENITENTIARY IN SIOUX FALLS.

JACKLEY SAYS “THE ASSAULTS OCCURRED IN DIFFERENT SECTIONS OF THE JAMESON ANNEX AT THE SAME TIME.”

HE SAYS “EVIDENCE SUGGESTS THAT THE ASSAULTS ARE GANG RELATED, AND THEY WILL BE PROSECUTED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW”.

THERE ARE NO INJURIES TO PRISON STAFF.

JACKLEY SAYS THE ASSAULTS WERE REPORTED AROUND 1 P.M. TUESDAY.

FIVE INMATES RECEIVED STAB WOUNDS. THREE WERE TRANSPORTED TO SIOUX FALLS HOSPITALS, AND THE OTHER TWO WERE TREATED INSIDE THE PRISON.

ADDITIONAL INMATES WERE INJURED FROM ASSAULTS INVOLVING HOMEMADE BLUNT OBJECTS, AND OTHERS WITH FISTS AND FEET.

AN ESTIMATED 10 INMATES WERE INJURED.

