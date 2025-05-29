Interstates’ Nick Malott to Present at Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo 2025

Omaha, NE — On June 9-11, the 2025 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) will bring together over 2,300 producers and professionals eager to explore the latest advancements in ethanol production. Analytics Architect Nick Malott of Interstates will present Enhancing Efficiency and Sustainability in the Ethanol Industry with Model Predictive Control (MPC)on Wednesday, June 11 at 1:00 p.m.

His presentation will explore the transformative potential of MPC in ethanol production, focusing on its ability to improve process stability, maximize yield, and reduce energy consumption. Attendees will gain insights into the implementation of MPC in key areas such as fermentation, distillation, and utilities management, and how it seamlessly integrates with existing automation systems.