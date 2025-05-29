Interstates’ Nick Malott to Present at Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo 2025

Omaha, NE — On June 9-11, the 2025 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) will bring together over 2,300 producers and professionals eager to explore the latest advancements in ethanol production. Analytics Architect Nick Malott of Interstates will present Enhancing Efficiency and Sustainability in the Ethanol Industry with Model Predictive Control (MPC)on Wednesday, June 11 at 1:00 p.m.
His presentation will explore the transformative potential of MPC in ethanol production, focusing on its ability to improve process stability, maximize yield, and reduce energy consumption. Attendees will gain insights into the implementation of MPC in key areas such as fermentation, distillation, and utilities management, and how it seamlessly integrates with existing automation systems.
Established as the largest and longest-running ethanol conference globally, the FEW presents an opportunity for industry stakeholders to network, exchange ideas, and gain insights from their industry peers. With numerous seminars, panels, and exhibitions, attendees can expect to learn more about topics ranging from sustainability initiatives to technological breakthroughs shaping the future of ethanol.
Visit Interstates in booth 1306 and learn how they can assist you with your cybersecurity, industrial automation, and maintenance and support needs.