Gameday Men’s Health to host Grand Opening Tailgate Party

Dakota Dunes, SD — Gameday Men’s Health will host their Grand Opening Tailgate Party on June 5, 2025 from 4-7 pm. Their address is 895 Cottonwood Lane, Suite B, Dakota Dunes, SD 57049.
The grand opening will include raffles and prizes, live demos, music by Dane Louis, and food trucks.
Gameday men’s Health says this event is “more than just a grand opening! It’s a celebration of better health and vitality for men in our community. Whether you’re curious about our services or just want to join in the fun, we’d love to see you there! We look forward to celebrating with you soon!”