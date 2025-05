ERNST ROAST & RIDE SET FOR OCTOBER

IOWA U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST’S ANNUAL “ROAST AND RIDE” EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE ON OCTOBER 11TH.

ERNST, TOGETHER WITH NATIONAL LEADERS, VETERANS, IOWANS AND SPECIAL GUESTS TAKE PART IN THE MOTORCYCLE RIDE AND HOG ROAST TO HONOR OUR MILITARY VETERANS.

SHE SAYS THE EVENT AT THE IOWA STATE FAIRGROUNDS ENCAPSULATES THE ESSENCE OF THE HAWKEYE STATE AND BRINGS OUT THE BEST OF IOWA PATRIOTISM.

THE DAY’S FESTIVITIES WILL KICK OFF AT THE BIG BARN HARLEY-DAVIDSON WITH A MOTORCYCLE RIDE HONORING THOSE WHO’VE SERVED OUR COUNTRY AND WILL END WITH A HOG ROAST AT THE IOWA STATE FAIRGROUNDS.

ATTENDEES ARE RECOMMENDED TO GET TICKETS IN ADVANCE AT WWW.IOWASROASTANDRIDE.COM.

File photo