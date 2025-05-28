Home Siouxland Business News Thirty Graduate from Leadership Siouxland

Thirty Graduate from Leadership Siouxland

By
Business News
-
13
SHARE

Leadership Siouxland is proud to announce the recent graduation of thirty individuals.  The graduates and their sponsoring employers are:

  • Kyle Fisher and Nick Hamstra – 185th ANG
  • Jake Jungers – Billion Automotive
  • Mary Anne Harrington – Boys and Girls Clubs of Siouxland
  • Stephanie Henrich – CAASA
  • Daniela Haas – Crittenton Center
  • Jeremy and Matt Rogers – EGR Insurance
  • Corey Erickson – FEH Design
  • Katlyn Froistad – First Look Attire
  • Ann Dee Long – GCC Alliance Concrete
  • McKenzie Lyle – Gelita
  • Kristan Gomez – Goodwill of the Great Plains
  • Jackson Dziedzic – Goosmann Law
  • Randi Morton and Lydia Murphy – Great West Casualty
  • Shannon Stewart – Health Markets
  • Liam Mangan – Heidman Law Firm
  • Charli Earth, Jose Garcia and Caden Cleveland – Ho Chunk Capital
  • Octavio Soria – L & L Builders Inc.
  • Savannah Anderson – Savannah Berlyn Photo & Design
  • Damon Peirce – Thrive Wellness Center
  • Mike Bauman, Jill Feuerhelm, Samantha Lehner, Vincent Miller and Kyle Schumacher – Wells Enterprises, Inc
  • Sam Pribil – WITCC.

    Leadership Siouxland was founded in 1984 and over 1200 individuals have graduated from the nine-month program in its 40-year history.  The program offers cost effective leadership development training along with the opportunity to gain a large network of professionals, learn more about the community, and partner with mission-driven organizations to make a positive impact on our community.

    Leadership Siouxland’s Board of Directors and Officers for the upcoming fiscal year are Lance Roberts, FEH Design –President; Mindy Bishop, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center – Vice President and President-Elect; Willy Bass, Ho Chunk Inc. –Secretary; Sufana Kreber, Kerry Group – Treasurer; and board members Matt Pfister and LaShawna Dean – WITCC; Bart Zediker – 185th ANG; Heidi Reinking – Siouxland Chamber of Commerce; Cori Koopman – Briar Cliff University; Brendyn Richards – Siouxland Community Health Center; Anna Salas – Crittenton Center; Sara Dunham – Wells Enterprises, Inc.; and Savannah Anderson – Savannah Berlyn Photo and Design.

    Congratulations to the graduates and board officers, and thanks to the organizations in Siouxland that actively support the program.  Recruitment is underway for the 2025-2026 class.  For more information or to apply, contact Charlotte Nelson, Executive Director, at exdir@leadershipsiouxland.org.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR