Thirty Graduate from Leadership Siouxland

Leadership Siouxland was founded in 1984 and over 1200 individuals have graduated from the nine-month program in its 40-year history. The program offers cost effective leadership development training along with the opportunity to gain a large network of professionals, learn more about the community, and partner with mission-driven organizations to make a positive impact on our community.

Leadership Siouxland’s Board of Directors and Officers for the upcoming fiscal year are Lance Roberts, FEH Design –President; Mindy Bishop, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center – Vice President and President-Elect; Willy Bass, Ho Chunk Inc. –Secretary; Sufana Kreber, Kerry Group – Treasurer; and board members Matt Pfister and LaShawna Dean – WITCC; Bart Zediker – 185th ANG; Heidi Reinking – Siouxland Chamber of Commerce; Cori Koopman – Briar Cliff University; Brendyn Richards – Siouxland Community Health Center; Anna Salas – Crittenton Center; Sara Dunham – Wells Enterprises, Inc.; and Savannah Anderson – Savannah Berlyn Photo and Design.

Congratulations to the graduates and board officers, and thanks to the organizations in Siouxland that actively support the program. Recruitment is underway for the 2025-2026 class. For more information or to apply, contact Charlotte Nelson, Executive Director, at exdir@leadershipsiouxland.org.