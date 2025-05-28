Thirty Graduate from Leadership Siouxland

Leadership Siouxland is proud to announce the recent graduation of thirty individuals. The graduates and their sponsoring employers are:
- Kyle Fisher and Nick Hamstra – 185th ANG
- Jake Jungers – Billion Automotive
- Mary Anne Harrington – Boys and Girls Clubs of Siouxland
- Stephanie Henrich – CAASA
- Daniela Haas – Crittenton Center
- Jeremy and Matt Rogers – EGR Insurance
- Corey Erickson – FEH Design
- Katlyn Froistad – First Look Attire
- Ann Dee Long – GCC Alliance Concrete
- McKenzie Lyle – Gelita
- Kristan Gomez – Goodwill of the Great Plains
- Jackson Dziedzic – Goosmann Law
- Randi Morton and Lydia Murphy – Great West Casualty
- Shannon Stewart – Health Markets
- Liam Mangan – Heidman Law Firm
- Charli Earth, Jose Garcia and Caden Cleveland – Ho Chunk Capital
- Octavio Soria – L & L Builders Inc.
- Savannah Anderson – Savannah Berlyn Photo & Design
- Damon Peirce – Thrive Wellness Center
- Mike Bauman, Jill Feuerhelm, Samantha Lehner, Vincent Miller and Kyle Schumacher – Wells Enterprises, Inc
- Sam Pribil – WITCC.
Leadership Siouxland was founded in 1984 and over 1200 individuals have graduated from the nine-month program in its 40-year history. The program offers cost effective leadership development training along with the opportunity to gain a large network of professionals, learn more about the community, and partner with mission-driven organizations to make a positive impact on our community.
Leadership Siouxland’s Board of Directors and Officers for the upcoming fiscal year are Lance Roberts, FEH Design –President; Mindy Bishop, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center – Vice President and President-Elect; Willy Bass, Ho Chunk Inc. –Secretary; Sufana Kreber, Kerry Group – Treasurer; and board members Matt Pfister and LaShawna Dean – WITCC; Bart Zediker – 185th ANG; Heidi Reinking – Siouxland Chamber of Commerce; Cori Koopman – Briar Cliff University; Brendyn Richards – Siouxland Community Health Center; Anna Salas – Crittenton Center; Sara Dunham – Wells Enterprises, Inc.; and Savannah Anderson – Savannah Berlyn Photo and Design.
Congratulations to the graduates and board officers, and thanks to the organizations in Siouxland that actively support the program. Recruitment is underway for the 2025-2026 class. For more information or to apply, contact Charlotte Nelson, Executive Director, at exdir@leadershipsiouxland.org.