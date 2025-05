SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS TO AGAIN DISTRIBUTE SUMMER MEALS TO CHILDREN

BEGINNING JUNE 9TH, THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL ONCE AGAIN PARTICIPATE IN THE SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM.

MEALS WILL BE AVAILABLE MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FOR ALL CHILDREN AGES 1-18 YEARS WITHOUT CHARGE.

THEY WILL BE SERVED A MEAL TO BE CONSUMED ON-SITE.

A FULL LIST OF THE SERVING SITES AND SCHEDULES ARE BELOW:

IRVING DUAL LANGUAGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 901 FLOYD BLVD., SERVING BREAKFAST FROM 7:30 AM – 9 AM | LUNCH FROM 11 AM – 1 PM (JUNE 9 – JULY 3, 2025)

LIBERTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 1623 REBECCA ST., SERVING LUNCH FROM 11 AM – 1 PM (JUNE 9 – JULY 3, 2025)

MORNINGSIDE STEM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 3601 BUSHNELL AVE., SERVING LUNCH FROM 11 AM – 1 PM (JUNE 9 – JULY 3, 2025)

HUNT A+ ARTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 2002 NEBRASKA ST., SERVING BREAKFAST FROM 7:30 AM – 9 AM | LUNCH FROM 11 AM – 1 PM (JUNE 9 – AUGUST 1, 2025)

LEEDS SPLASH PAD, 3810 41ST ST., SERVING 10:30 AM – 11:15 AM (JUNE 9 – AUGUST 1, 2025) (MOBILE FOOD BUS)

CHILDREN’S LAUNCH PAD MUSEUM, 623 PEARL ST., SERVING 11:30 AM – 12:15 PM (JUNE 9 – AUGUST 1, 2025) (MOBILE FOOD BUS)

RIVERSIDE POOL, 1301 RIVERSIDE BLVD., SERVING LUNCH FROM 12:30 PM – 1:15 PM (JUNE 9 – AUGUST 1, 2025) (MOBILE FOOD BUS)

DATES AND SITES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE BASED ON PARTICIPATION AND THE NUMBER OF MEALS SERVED.

ALL SITES WILL BE CLOSED ON FRIDAY, JULY 4.

ACCEPTANCE AND PARTICIPATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THE PROGRAM AND ALL ACTIVITIES ARE THE SAME FOR ALL REGARDLESS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, AGE, OR DISABILITY, AND THERE WILL BE NO DISCRIMINATION IN THE COURSE OF THE MEAL SERVICE.